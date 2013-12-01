Brawl In Michigan-Ohio State Game Leads To Ejections And Player Giving Fans The Middle Finger

The latest matchup in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry turned ugly when a fight broke out after a kick return. The fight, which included a few legitimate punches, led to three players being ejected.

Royce Jenkins-Stone of Michigan was ejected after he pulled off Dontre Wilson’s helmet and threw it. Wilson could later be seen throwing a punch and was ejected. Marcus Hall of Ohio State was also ejected. As he was leaving the field he gave the Michigan fans two middle fingers.

Here is Jenkins-Stone pulling off Wilson’s helmet:

Here is Wilson (no. 1) throwing a punch:

And here is Hall as he was leaving the field:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.