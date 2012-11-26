Brawl Between Raiders And Bengals Leads To Three Ejections

Amazingly, the NFL doesn’t have a lot of brawls. But the fight during today’s matchup between the Bengals and the Raiders actually included punches, players coming off the bench, and ultimately three ejections. The fight broke out after the Bengals quarterback was tackled well after the whistle and one of his lineman took exception…



