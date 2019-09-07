A 30-year-old pitcher made his MLB debut after 10 years in the minors and struck out his brother in his first game

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic Brian Moran got a storybook moment in his baseball career on Thursday night, striking out his brother in his first major-league appearance.

Brian Moran, 30, made his major-league debut on Thursday night after a decade spent bouncing around the minors.

As fate would have it, Moran got to face off against his younger brother, Colin, in his first game in the big leagues, and he made the most of the moment.

Brian struck out his brother to record his first career major-league strikeout. All Colin could do was smile.

After the game, Brian credited his brotherly knowledge with helping him catch his brother looking for strike three.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Brian Moran made his long-awaited major-league debut on Thursday night and turned it into a family moment that only sports can bring.

After playing as a minor-league journeyman for a decade – a stretch including numerous teams, Tommy John surgery, and even some time spent in independent leagues – Moran was called up to join the Miami Marlins during the final weeks of the season.

As fate would have it, the timing of his call-up meant that in Moran’s first game up, his brother, Colin, would be in the opposing dugout as a third baseman for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The elder Moran entered the game in the fourth inning in relief.

After forcing a groundout against the first batter, Brian got to face off against his younger sibling. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time that two brothers have faced each other as batter and pitcher while one was making his debut.

Brian’s first pitch went wildly into the dirt, but he calmed down and worked his brother until the count was full, then struck him out with a gutsy slider that nipped the low part of the zone.

The Moran Brothers make history: ???? Brian Moran's 1st #MLB strikeout comes against his younger ???????????????????????????? COLIN! Tune in to @Marlins ⚾ on FOX Sports Florida ????l FOX Sports Go.???? pic.twitter.com/6X3GtqKkkI — FOX Sports Florida & Sun (@FOXSportsFL) September 6, 2019

Brian intimated that some brotherly knowledge went into his decision to throw an off-speed pitch on the full count.

“It was pretty cool to say my first strikeout was my brother,”he said, according to The Athletic. “I had a feeling that if I could land a slider, he might not be expecting it. If I threw a ball, it might look like I was afraid of him. But I landed it.”

Brian’s feeling was correct.

“He made a good pitch,” Colin said of his older brother. “I was looking heater, figured he’d come after me.”

While a professional baseball player likely never truly enjoys striking out, the smile on Colin’s face indicated he didn’t seem to mind that his brother had bested him on this occasion.

After the at-bat, Colin joked with the home-plate umpire, Angel Hernandez.

“I said, ‘Give me the ball. Maybe I could hold it for ransom or something,'” Colin said, per The Athletic. “I was messing around. I’m pretty sure it will be on his mantle every time I walk into Brian’s house.”

Thanks to a big inning at the plate from the Marlins, Brian would leave the night with the first win of his major-league career as well.

His stint in the majors might not last long – this is the final year that major-league rosters will expand to 40 players for September, a rule that in many cases allows for stories such as Moran’s to unfold.

But regardless of what happens next, Moran’s night on Thursday was one to remember – and one he can hold over his little brother for the rest of his life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.