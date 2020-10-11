Footage from former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale's meltdown shows him complaining to a police officer that his wife wasn't having sex with him

The Sun Bodycam footage shows former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale handcuffed in a police car on September 27, 2020.

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told police officers that his wife was refusing to have sex with him and that she allegedly sent him to hospital deliberately to “steal” his money, according to new bodycam footage published by the Daily Mail.

The footage, which was taken by a body-worn camera after Parscale was sent to the hospital, shows the former Trump aide sitting in a police car handcuffed and shirtless.

“I just couldn’t accept she isn’t having sex with me,” Parscale said to the police officer. “I just couldn’t accept it. Not in months. I couldn’t accept it. I just kept asking her.”

When officers were called to the scene on September 27, Parscale’s wife, Candice said her husband had turned violent towards her but later retracted that statement.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New bodycam footage shows former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale telling police officers that his wife was refusing to have sex with him and that she allegedly committed him to hospital purposefully to “steal” his money.

The video footage, published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, was taken on a police officer’s body-worn camera after Parscale was transported to the hospital following his public meltdown last month.

“I just couldn’t accept she isn’t having sex with me,” Parscale said to the police officer, according to the Mail. “I just couldn’t accept it. Not in months. I couldn’t accept it. I just kept asking her.”

Parscale, who is handcuffed in the back of a police car outside of the medical centre, continued: “She didn’t have a bruise on her, I never hit her, I never have. I’ve never touched her. This is all about money,” according to the Mail.

“I’m gonna throw you in the hospital and act like you’re f—ing killing yourself. I’m gonna take all your money and by the time you get out, you can’t do anything about it,” he said Candice told him.

Chris Carlson/AP Photo Brad Parscale campaign manager for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign speaks during the California GOP fall convention

Police officers were called to Parscale’s home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on September 27 after his wife, Candice, reportedly told them he had “multiple firearms” and was threatening to harm himself.

Bodycam footage of the arrest shortly after showed Parscale emerging from his home, shirtless and holding a beer before being tackled to the ground by a police officer.

When officers arrived at the scene, Candice said her husband had post-traumatic stress disorder and that he had turned violent towards her.

“While speaking with Candace Parscale [sic] I noticed several large-sized contusions on both of her arms, her cheek and forehead,” one responding officer wrote in a police report obtained by Business Insider. “When I asked how she received the bruising, Candace Parscale stated Brad Parscale hits her.”

However, Candice later backtracked and said her police statements were “misconstrued,” according to Politico.

“The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior,” she told Politico in a statement.

Parscale was not charged and was released from the hospital on the same day. However, police confiscated 10 guns from his home and kept them for two weeks, according to the police report.

Days before his arrest, Parscale told campaign staff members and friends that he was under federal investigation, although he did not specify which agency was investigating him or why.

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him,” Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, said in a statement to Business Insider. “We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.