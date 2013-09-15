Indiana Gives Up Touchdown When Defender Takes Ball Right Off Punter's Foot

Bowling Green scored a touchdown today when they blocked an Indiana punt and returned it for touchdown.

But if you look closer, it was not really a block at all. Rather, the defender caught the ball with his stomach and never breaks stride all the way to the endzone.

Here is the video from ESPNU (via TheBigLead.com)…



And a GIF, also via TheBigLead.com…

