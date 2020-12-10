A Red Sox fan blew off team-legend Manny Ramirez when the 12-time All-Star tried to compliment his hat

REUTERS/Robert Galbrait A purported Boston Red Sox fan failed to recognise franchise Hall of Famer Manny Ramirez and repeatedly tried to avoid conversing with the star.

A Boston Red Sox fan spurned Manny Ramirez when the 12-time All-Star tried to engage in conversation at a restaurant in Australia.

Ramirez complimented the fan’s Red Sox hat and asked, “Who’s your favourite player?” but the man repeatedly tried to ignore him.

When the man defensively responded, “Are you serious?! It’s my girlfriend. Why?” Ramirez gave up on the interaction.

Manny is currently a player-coach in Australia.

There are a few names all Boston Red Sox fans should know.

Manny Ramirez is one of them.

“Excuse me, nice hat! Can I ask you a question?” Ramirez said to the man. “Who’s your favourite player?”

“Are you serious?” The confused man replied. “It’s my girlfriend. Why?”

Ramirez gave up on the exchange and resigned with “No, no, no, it’s just a nice hat” before walking away without disclosing his identity.

The awkward interaction was captured by New York Yankees hitting coach Rachel Balkovec, who later shared the clip on TikTok. Ramirez has spent time with Balkovec, who works on the Sydney Blue Sox’s coaching staff, down under ever since he signed a one-year deal to become a player-coach with the Australian Baseball League team back in August.

Check out the video of Ramirez’s hilarious exchange with the clueless fan below:

