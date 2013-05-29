Boston Marathon Bombing Heroes Threw Out The First Pitch For The Red Sox

Six weeks after the Boston Marathon bombing, Jeff Bauman and Carlos Arredondo threw out the first pitches in a tearful moment before last night’s Red Sox game.



Bauman is the Boston Marathon bombing victim that lost both of his legs and later identified one of the bombers for authorities shortly after regaining consciousness in the hospital. Arredondo was the cowboy hat-wearing hero that helped Bauman into a wheelchair and was famously photographed pushing him to safety.

You can see the full video below, but here are a few images, including Arredondo once again pushing Bauman’s wheelchair…

The entire scene was incredible…

Both men were all-smiles, even when throwing their pitches…

Both men met Pedro Martinez prior to the game…

And Bauman wanted Pedro to teach him a changeup grip…

And here is the video…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.