'Please leave my town': Boris Johnson is berated by members of the public as his election campaign launch goes wrong

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s unofficial campaign launch got off to a bad start in Yorkshire, England, on Thursday.

Johnson was berated by multiple people on a campaign walkabout.

One man told him to “please leave my town,” while another criticised him for campaigning rather than negotiating with the European Union.

The prime minister was later criticised as politicizing police officers who were instructed to stand behind him during his launch speech.

The officers were left waiting on stage for 40 minutes before the prime minister appeared, leading one officer to almost faint.

Questions from the press were dominated by the resignation of Johnson’s brother from his government on Thursday.

The event had been scheduled by Downing Street to coincide with the start of what was expected to be the beginning of his campaign for the general election, the timing of which was blocked by members of Parliament on Wednesday.

Watch Johnson being confronted by members of the public:

“Please leave my town.”

“I will, very soon.” pic.twitter.com/3gqW2SwqMi — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 5, 2019

"You should be in Brussels negotiating!" Boris Johnson floundering on the campaign trail when faced with the public pic.twitter.com/vfrjcHUMQ4 — dave ❄️ ???? (@davemacladd) September 5, 2019

The exchanges came after Johnson’s speech in front of a stage full of police officers, who had been left waiting for the prime minister for about 40 minutes, leading one officer to almost faint on camera behind Johnson by the time he finished speaking.

Questions to the prime minister from journalists at the event were dominated by the resignation of his brother Jo Johnson, who dramatically quit on Thursday while accusing the prime minister of pursuing a Brexit policy that was against the public interest.



Johnson was later criticised by the Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, accused of using them as props for the speech.

“I am surprised that police officers were used as a backdrop for a political speech in this way,” said John Apter, the chair of the Police Federation.

“I am sure that on reflection all concerned will agree that this was the wrong decision and it is disappointing that the focus has been taken away from the recruitment of 20,000 officers. This is what we should be talking about, this is what is important.”

