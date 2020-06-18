Boris Johnson's car crashes with security vehicle after protester jumps out

Getty

Boris Johnson was involved in car crash as he left his Downing Street residence.

The UK Prime Minister’s vehicle was rear-ended by an accompanying security vehicle.

The collision occurred after a protester leapt in front of the convoy.

There have been no reported injuries.

Boris Johnson was involved in a car crash on Wednesday, as one of his security vehicles crashed into the back of the UK prime minister’s car, after a protester leapt out in front of the convoy.

Footage posted on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon showed the security car colliding with the back of the prime minister’s car.

Downing Street has confirmed that Johnson was in the car during the collision. There were no reported injuries.

A man who had been involved in the protest, which was about Turkey’s operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, was detained by police on Whitehall.

Getty

Watch video of Boris Johnson’s car crash

Bois Johnson in car crash at Parliament. Just now. Security drives into back of his car as Kurdish protester runs into road. pic.twitter.com/k1kCplzyZ5 — Steve Bray #HoldThemToAccount (@snb19692) June 17, 2020

