Boris Johnson's chief adviser says children's cartoon crime-fighters PJ Masks 'would do a better job' than all of the Cabinet put together

Reuters Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Boris Johnson conducted a bizarre interview with the BBC in which he answered every question with references to the popular children’s programme PJ Masks.

Asked about the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle, he replied that the cartoon crime-fighters in the programme “would do a better job” than all of Johnson’s cabinet put together.

He added that “the night time is the right time to fight crime.”

The prime minster will announce his new Cabinet on Thursday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings said that the children’s cartoon crime-fighters PJ Masks would “do a better job” than all of the prime minister’s Cabinet put together, in a bizarre interview with the BBC.

Stopped outside his home by a BBC reporter on Tuesday, Cummings responded to questions about the government’s decision to build a new high-speed rail line in England, by quoting the PJ Masks catchphrase “the night time is the right time to fight crime.”

Asked about the upcoming reshuffle of Johnson’s Cabinet, he replied that the characters from PJ Masks would “do a better job” than all of the Cabinet “put together.”

Watch Dominic Cummings’ bizarre PJ Masks interview

Dominic Cummings says "we need PJ Masks on the job" Asked for his response to the government's decision to go ahead with HS2, the PM's senior adviser channels the crime-fighting superheroes and says: "The night time is the right time to fight crime"https://t.co/62QwKDsUwN pic.twitter.com/2nw0PAZiV7 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 11, 2020

Cummings has hit the headlines in recent weeks due to a series of ongoing spats with the UK’s leading political journalists.

Cummings was instrumental in controversial attempts to exclude journalists from certain news outlets from government briefings.

He has also reportedly barred other government advisers from having undeclared lunches with journalists and has claimed that he has a network of spies in restaurants near the UK parliament in London.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.