VIDEO: BoltBus Driver Busted For Drunk Driving

Two hours into a Friday BoltBus trip from NYC to Baltimore, the bus was pulled over and the driver arrested for drunk driving.



A passenger had called 911 when the driver started driving erratically.

After the arrest, passengers were stranded on the side of the road. Eight people boarded another bus that passed in 80 minutes. The rest were stuck for three hours, according to NBC New York.

Video of the replacement driver and a state trooper below:

