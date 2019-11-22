Video shows flames shooting from the engine of a Boeing 777 when it caught fire just minutes after taking off from Los Angeles

Twitter/NBC News A photo showing the engine of the Boeing 777 plane in flames.

Video shows the moment the engine of a Philippine Airlines Boeing 777 caught fire soon after takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, forcing the plane into an emergency landing.

In a statement, Philippine Airlines said the flaming engine was caused by a “technical issue” in one of the engines.

All 342 passengers and 18 crew members were unharmed and disembarked safely after the landing.

Boeing is under scrutiny following the deadly crashes involving its 737 Max aircraft, which killed a combined 346 people and led to questions over the plane’s design.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Philippine Airlines Boeing 777 plane had to make an emergency landing after it caught fire shortly after takeoff on Thursday.

Video footage of the incident posted to Twitter showed the plane’s right engine spewing black smoke before appearing to catch fire and shooting out flames.

A Philippine Airlines flight made an emergency landing at LAX shortly after takeoff when reported engine failure and flames were visible. Passengers disembarked once the flight landed back at the airport. https://t.co/J5BDSvH87J pic.twitter.com/wBRK8SSEhP — ABC News (@ABC) November 21, 2019

Flight 113 took off from Los Angeles International Airport at 11:45 a.m. local time but had to make an emergency landing because of a “technical problem” in one of its engines shortly after takeoff, according to a statement from Philippine Airlines.

The airline said all 342 passengers and 18 crew members were safe and were able to disembark using regular airstairs.

“We greatly appreciate the calmness and patience of our PR113 passengers, who cooperated well with our cabin crew during the flight and the emergency landing,” Philippine Airlines said in the statement.

Andrew Ames watched the incident and told Reuters: “It almost looked like backfire flames from a motorcycle or car.”

It is not immediately clear what the exact cause of the technical problem in the engine was.

GE Aviation, the company that makes the engine for the Boeing 777, said it was aware of the incident and was “working with the airline to determine the cause of the event and to promptly return the aircraft to service,” according to Reuters.

Boeing is under scrutiny following the deadly crashes involving its 737 Max aircraft, which killed a combined 346 people, led to questions over the plane’s design, and left the aircraft grounded across the world.

Training standards, regulatory oversight, and pilot experience have also been called into question following the scandal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.