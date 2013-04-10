US

Here's The Clip Bob Saget Didn't Want You To See On 'America's Funniest Home Videos'

Aly Weisman

TMZ caught up with Bob Saget outside of the airport Monday and asked the former “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host if there was ever a clip that producers wouldn’t allow him to show. 

“I think it was more that I wanted to NOT show, if I recall,” Saget responded.

Below is what Saget says is his least favourite clip, because, well, “I’m not into boogers.”

Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

Bob Saget — There’s One Clip I Tried to BAN from ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ – Watch More Celebrity Videos or SubscribeTMZ found the clip of the infamous booger prank:

