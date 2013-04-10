Here's The Clip Bob Saget Didn't Want You To See On 'America's Funniest Home Videos'

TMZ caught up with Bob Saget outside of the airport Monday and asked the former “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host if there was ever a clip that producers wouldn’t allow him to show.

“I think it was more that I wanted to NOT show, if I recall,” Saget responded.

Below is what Saget says is his least favourite clip, because, well, “I’m not into boogers.”

TMZ found the clip of the infamous booger prank:

