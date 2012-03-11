Here's Why Bob Knight Called Today 'The Nicest Day He Has Ever Had In Basketball'

Earlier today, Lamar beat McNeese State to win the Southland Conference tournament and earn a berth into the NCAA tournament. And in doing so, it sends one of college basketball’s most famous names back to the big dance.



The wins means Pat Knight, the head coach of Lamar, will be in the NCAA tournament for the first time as a head coach.

Pat’s dad, legendary coach Bob Knight, is a television announcer for ESPN. And just prior to tip-off at today’s Big 12 tournament, Brent Musburger asked Knight about his son making the tourney.

And surprise, surprise, the old coach actually cracked a smile.

Here’s the video (via ESPN)…





