Bob Costas: It's Culture, Not Gun Laws That Are The Problem

Famous sportscaster Bob Costas took some heat for his gun comments following Sandy Hook, but he appeared on The Daily Show last night, in part to clear the air. “Even if every bit of common sense bit of legislation were passed, and even if every gun were obtained legally, we still have to deal with a culture of guns, it’s an attitude of guns,” said Costas. “When Tony Dungy asks his squad, when he coached the Colts … how many of you have a gun, and like 75 or 80 per cent of them raise their hands … that’s what I was talking about, a gun culture.” Costas used the first amendment as an example — saying, essentially, the first amendment didn’t need to be repealed in order to change a culture of racism and racist remarks.



