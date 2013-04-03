BMW's Sleek New 3 Series Sedan Will Make Americans Love Diesel

The 2013 New York International Auto Show is now open to the public, and some of the best new cars on display are luxury sedans.



Among them is the BMW 328d, the diesel-powered version of the market-dominating 3 Series.

The sleek, compact sedan will get 45 miles to the gallon, and match 180 horsepower with enough torque to convince American drivers that diesel is no longer a dirty word.

Before it hits the market later this year, take a closer look:

Produced by Robert Libetti and Kamelia Angelova



