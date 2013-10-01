Blown Call In Tiebreaker Game Is An Ugly Reminder That MLB Won't Have Expanded Replay For The Playoffs

Technically, last night’s tiebreaker game between the Rays and Rangers was a regular season game, but make no mistake, the winner-take-all showdown had all the makings of a playoff game, including a brutal blown call that had a huge impact on the game.

With two outs and two runners on base and the Rays clinging to a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning, Delmon Young hit a line drive that clearly bounced into the glove of center fielder Leonys Martin. However, the play was ruled an out, costing the Rays at least one run.

It was so clear that the ball bounced that even the TBS announcer says “he can’t make the play, it bounced” while calling it live. Replays later showed that it wasn’t even close.

MLB used six umpires for this game, instead of the usual four umpires, even though it was not officially a playoff game. It was one of the extra umpires, Bruce Dreckman in left field, that made the call.

Thankfully, this will all go away next season when MLB expands replay. But this play is an immediate reminder that MLB still has to play the 2013 postseason without expanded replay and it could get ugly.

