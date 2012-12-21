Blooper Reel Reminds Us Just How Bad The Jets Have Been This Season

It is hard to believe that the Jets were playing in their second straight AFC championship game less than 24 months ago. It is even more difficult to believe that this team was still in the playoff hunt earlier this week. And in the video of Jets bloopers below, we see just how far the Jets have fallen.



If you are a Jets fan, you may want to look away. But for the rest of us, we can sit back and enjoy. While this is an excellent collection of bloopers, it somehow does not include what is probably the most telling blooper of them all, the pass from Mark Sanchez that bounced off Tim Tebow’s noggin (see GIF below)…

