Blocked Shot Helped Oklahoma State Pull Off The Most Improbable Win Of The Season

When Baylor grabbed a rebound with 17 seconds remaining in overtime of a tie game against 22nd-ranked Oklahoma State, it looked like the worst-possible scenario for them would be a missed shot and a second overtime. And when AJ Walton took a pass and appeared to have an easy layup with less than six seconds remaining, it looked like they would win the game.



But Michael Cobbins blocked Walton’s shot from behind and Markel Brown went coast-to-coast in less than five seconds for the game-winning layup and an improbable win. Here’s the video (via ESPN and TheBigLead.com)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

