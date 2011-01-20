VIDEO: Blake Griffin's Dunk Of The Night

There’s been a lot of Blake Griffin hype this season — seriously, he could break his knee now and still win Rookie of the Year — but just when you think his highlight reel dunks can’t get any crazier, he pulls this one out of his hat.



The best part about this one? As Griffin is bringing the ball up the court, he slows down to let the defender catch up and get in front him — then he depants the guy with a spin move before throwing it down on more Timberwolves. Because humiliating only three defenders on one play just isn’t a challenge anymore?

Check it out (via @katiebakes):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.