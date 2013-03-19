Blake Griffin Unleashed One Of His Best Alley-Oop Dunks Yet

If you are the Los Angeles Clippers, after a while you have to start getting creative with your alley-oops. And last night, Blake Griffin took the alley from Chris Paul, caught it with one hand, cocked it behind his head, and then threw it down with extreme prejudice.



Griffin has had similar dunks in the past. But if those were eights and nines, this one was a 10…

