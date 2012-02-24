VIDEO: Blake Griffin Dunked On The Entire Nuggets Front-Court Last Night

Ho hum, it’s just Blake Griffin dunking on the entire Denver Nuggets team, all at once.



That might be a slight exaggeration, but he did dunk on the Nuggets’ frontcourt, plus at least one of his own guys.

They were in the lane, he wanted to jam the ball and, well, he made it happen.



Via Blazers Edge

Props to Timofey Mozgov for taking a feeble swipe at Griffin’s attempt. The rest of y’all might as well have been a Kia.

This post originally appeared at SB Nation.

