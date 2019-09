Blake Griffin’s dunks must go down, and they must go down hard. Even when a 6-foot-10, 270 pound Kendrick Perkins gets in the way.



There is nothing left to say but “poor Kendrick Perkins.”

Here is the video. And to properly put this dunk into perspective, freeze the video at the 0:44 mark and realise that he goes from THAT to dunk. Oh mama…



