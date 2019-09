The Phoenix Suns were hoping to inch closer to a playoff spot with a road win over the reeling Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.



Blake Griffin had other plans, though. Watch as he posterizes Channing Frye and then throws it down on a fast break after stealing the ball away on the ensuing possession.

