Blackhawks Score Two Goals In Final 80 Seconds To Win Stanley Cup

It looked like the Boston Bruins were going to force a game seven in the Stanley Cup Finals. But the Chicago Blackhawks scored two goals within 17 seconds of each other in the final two minutes to win the Cup.



The first came off the stick of Bryan Bickell and the second was scored by Dave Bolland.

And the Blackhawks are Stanley Cup Champions for the second time in four years. Here are the two big goals…

