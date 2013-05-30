Blackhawks Robbed By Controversial Call That Disallows Series-Winning Goal

It looked like the Chicago Blackhawks were going to win game seven of the Western Conference semifinals when Niklas Hjalmarsson scored with less than two minutes left in the game. But coincidental penalties were called away from the play and the goal was disallowed.



There was a lot of contact near the bench. But it did not appear that any punches were thrown. And the referee probably should have let the play go knowing that the Blackhawks had a good scoring opportunity.

But even though the ref did not signal for a penalty until after the goal scored, it did not count. The game is now headed to overtime. Here’s the play (via NBC Sports Network)…



Please enable Javascript to watch this video



