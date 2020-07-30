A Black videographer got stabbed at the Portland protests, and he says it is because he is pro-Trump

Black conservative videographer Andrew Duncomb, 25, was stabbed at the Portland protests early Saturday morning, according to local media.

On Wednesday, The Oregonian published graphic video of the moment he was attacked.

Police arrested Blake David Hampe, 43, in connection with the attack, The Oregonian reported.

Duncomb told the newspaper that the man stabbed him after Duncomb confronted him for following his group of friends.

“I was stabbed for being a conservative journalist,” Duncomb said.

A Black conservative videographer says he was stabbed because of his conservative views during the Portland protests over the weekend, after he released footage of the encounter.

Andrew Duncomb, 25, is known for his vocal support of the Confederate flag and monuments, and regularly films demonstrations across the country under the moniker “Black Rebel.”

Duncomb told The Oregonian newspaper that he arrived in Portland last Friday to cover the protests that have been happening in the city nightly for more than two months.

The protests that started as Black Lives Matter demonstrations morphed into anti-Trump gatherings when the president sent federal agents to the city in early July to quell the unrest.

Federal agents operating in the city have been heavily criticised for using tear gas and grabbing protesters off the street to take them away in unmarked vehicles.

Duncomb, a Trump supporter, told The Oregonian he came to the city to “show that it wasn’t just the feds creating the problems.”

Early Saturday morning, shortly before 2:30 a.m., he and some friends noticed a man following them, so he passed his camera to a friend and confronted the man, he said.

The video shows Duncomb going up to the man, wrapping his arm around the man’s shoulders, and asking: “Hey buddy, why are you following us?”

The man then turns and makes a sudden movement, sending Duncomb falling to the ground yelping in pain, the footage shows.

“Yo, did you just stab him?” the friend holding the camera asks, before yelling at someone to grab the man.

Duncomb was taken to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital to be treated and was released on Sunday.

Police have identified the suspect as Blake David Hampe, 43, according to The Oregonian. He was arrested at the scene on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Duncomb believes he was targeted for his politics, and that locals were tipped off to the fact that he was covering the protests.

“I was stabbed for being a conservative journalist,” he told The Oregonian on Wednesday.

Duncomb said he plans to return to filming protests.

“I wasn’t meant to die. It wasn’t my time to go,” he said. “I’m not going to let them intimidate me for going back out.”

The Wednesday publication of the video and Duncomb’s interview came after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that she had reached a deal with the White House to start recalling federal agents from the city, starting Thursday.

The Oregon State Police are being handed responsibility for guarding the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, which has become the focal point of the protests in the last two weeks.

