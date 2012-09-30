Bizarre End To The Florida State Game Will Leave A Lot Of Gamblers Fuming

With less than a minute remaining, Florida State was attempting to run out the clock, leading South Florida 30-17. But while the game may have been over for the players, it wasn’t over for the gamblers.



Florida State was favoured by 15-16.5 points depending on when and where you looked. And according to one site, 77% of the bets were on Florida State. So when the ‘Noles tried to convert one last first down and Chris Thompson broke through the line, a lot of gamblers were screaming for him to score.

But then something strange happened. Thompson, with a blocker in front, just stopped and took a knee. Florida State would then take a knee on the next snap and the game was over.

Would Thompson have scored if he kept going? Hard to tell. But with the ‘Noles winning by 13, there was almost no risk in him trying. But he didn’t. And the 77% that bet on Florida State lost. And they are not happy…

