An American finished a fight with a textbook punch, making his opponent face-plant the floor

An American fighter showed how to land the perfect one-two punch combination at a UFC Fight Night event.

The featherweight Billy Quarantillo forced his opponent to face-plant the canvas after seven seconds in the third round of their behind-closed-doors match.

Quarantillo measured the distance between himself and Kyle Nelson with a jab before following up with a fight-ending right hand.

Watch it right here.

Quarantillo fought Kyle Nelson in a featherweight match that opened the main card on the UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill event at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Quarantillo had built a slight edge on the judges’ scorecards heading into the third, having out-struck and out-landed Nelson in both rounds, with greater success on takedowns, too.

But to ensure he took the decision away from the judges, Quarantillo hit Nelson with a masterclass one-two punch combination.

Mere seconds into the round, Quarantillo closed the gap, threw a light jab to measure the distance between himself and his target, and then followed the lead punch with a straight right hand so heavy that Nelson could only crumple to the canvas.

The referee had seen enough â€” Quarantillo had won.

Watch it here:

Or here if you’re in a different region:

Billy Quarantillo started the 3rd round with a straight right and that's all she wrote! ????#UFCVegas10 pic.twitter.com/cUgcur5MXY — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 13, 2020

After the win, Quarantillo said that if he survived the opening exchanges, he could grind out a stoppage win.

“I knew he was going to be a fast starter and you’ve got to watch out for his power,” he said. “He’s got a lot of first-round knockouts.

“I knew after I weathered that storm, I was kind of getting the rhythm on the feet, and I knew mixing and takedowns was kind of keeping him guessing.

“Going into the third round, he looked broken and I knew I just had to throw some hard punches, my coach told me to throw some straight punches, and right down the middle, I landed that one right in his jaw and that was it.

“I’m not just a grappler. A lot of people think I’m just a good jiu-jitsu guy, a black belt in jiu-jitsu, but I was able to show I’m a good striker too.”

With the win, Quarantillo advanced his record to 15 wins (six knockouts, five submissions, and four decisions) against two losses.

