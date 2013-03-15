ESPN Commentator Makes Limo Joke About New ESPN Employee, Ray Lewis

Coming back from a commercial break during the Pac-12 tournament, ESPN showed a bunch of mascots piling out of a limousine. After Ted Robinson made a comment about his partner, Bill Walton, being in the limo, Walton commented that he “was way in the back with Ray Lewis.”



Of course, Lewis, who was hired just this week by ESPN for their Monday Night Football program, was famously involved in an altercation in which two people died following a Super Bowl party in 2000. The blood from one of the victims was later found in Lewis’ limo.

This sort of comment would probably be considered over the line at any time. But it is hard to imagine ESPN will take this very well when it happens the same week Lewis was added to the roster (video via ESPN)…

//

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

