Former NFL Coach Bill Cowher Plays A Medieval Henchman In His Girlfriend's Music Video

Cork Gaines

Bill Cowher has a prominent role as a henchman in a music video for Queen V’s new song, “Cry Your Eyes Out.”

It appears that the former Steelers coach and Queen V have been dating for a while as there are pictures of the couple attending events together as early as November, 2010. However, his creepy role as a medieval henchman that wears too much eye black certainly takes the relationship to the next level.

Here is the video (via Deadspin.com)…


And here is the couple at a recent event…

Bill Cowher and Queen VGetty Images

