Former NFL Coach Bill Cowher Plays A Medieval Henchman In His Girlfriend's Music Video

Bill Cowher has a prominent role as a henchman in a music video for Queen V’s new song, “Cry Your Eyes Out.”

It appears that the former Steelers coach and Queen V have been dating for a while as there are pictures of the couple attending events together as early as November, 2010. However, his creepy role as a medieval henchman that wears too much eye black certainly takes the relationship to the next level.

Here is the video (via Deadspin.com)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here is the couple at a recent event…

