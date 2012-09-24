Bill Belichick Grabs Ref In Anger After Controversial Ending, Could Face Suspension

The Baltimore Ravens beat the New England Patriots with a field goal on the final play of the game. Replays appeared to show that the ball traveled directly above the upright, which would be a good field goal (see below). And to be fair, nobody has a better view of the play than the official looking straight up.



But that didn’t stop Bill Belichick from running after one of the officials and trying to stop him by grabbing his arm. And after the league warned coaches about how they treat the replacement officials, Belichick is facing a fine at the very minimum. And considering this is not Belichick’s first time breaking NFL rules, he could be facing a suspension, especially if the NFL is serious about sending a message…

And here’s the final field goal…

