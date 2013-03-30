Video For Big Band Singer's Tribute To Fenway Park Features William Shatner As An Umpire

Last fall, William Shatner was seen in the stands at Fenway Park along with local Boston car magnate Ernie Boch Jr. (see image below). Well, it turns out they were on hand to film a music video following the game for a Fenway Park tribute song.



The song “At Fenway,” by Brian Evans, was heard regularly at Fenway last summer during the stadium’s 100th birthday celebrations. The song also became the first ever to be officially licensed by Major League Baseball to be used during games.

Now, just in time for the 2013 season, Evans has released the video for his catchy little tune and it features Shatner as an umpire and Boch as a manager. It’s amazingly cheesy. But those kinds of things work in situations like this (video via Fang’s Bites)…

