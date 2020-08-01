Joe Biden's vice presidential contender Rep. Karen Bass praised Scientology at a 2010 ceremony

YouTube (Scientology) Rep. Karen Bass spoke at a Church of Scientology event in LA in 2010.

Rep. Karen Bass of California heaped praise on the Church of Scientology in a 2010 ceremony, according to a resurfaced video reported by right-wing website The Daily Caller.

In the video, Bass, who is reportedly in the running to be selected as Joe Biden’s running mate, praises Scientology as “a universal creed and one that speaks to all people everywhere.”

The church counts Hollywood celebrities among its followers, but has been accused of abuse and intimidation by former members.

Rep. Karen Bass of California lavishly praised the Church of Scientology at a 2010 opening ceremony in a recently resurfaced video that was first reported by right-wing website The Daily Caller.

In the April 24 2010 video, posted onto the controversial religious group’s YouTube channel in 2013, Bass praises Scientology and its founder, L. Ron Hubbard, at the ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Scientology church in Los Angeles.

“The Church of Scientology I know has made a difference, because your creed is a universal creed and one that speaks to all people everywhere,” Bass said in the video. “The words are exciting of your founder, L. Ron Hubbard, in The Creed of the Church of Scientology: that all people of whatever race, colour or creed, are created with equal rights.”

In the video, a giant portrait of Hubbard looms over the platform where Bass speaks, and at the end of the speeches church leader David Misgavige cuts the ribbon to open the new church.

Business Insider has reached out to Bass’ spokesman Zach Seidl for comment.

Bass is reportedly on the shortlist of candidates to be the running mate of presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. He is expected to name his vice presidential candiate next week.

At the time of the ceremony, Bass was working as a member of the California General Assembly. She was one of several local officials who spoke at the event.

The Church of Scientology counts Hollywood stars and celebrities among its devotees, but has been accused of abuse and intimidation by former members.

On Twitter, Politico’s Alex Thompson spelled out how the news could impact Biden’s presidential campaign if Bass gets chosen as his running mate.

“There are political risks of picking a VP who hasn’t undergone the vetting of a national campaign before like Kamala/Warren,”he wrote, referring to shortlisted vice presidential candidates Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“There could be weeks of little, distracting stories like this under the national glare. If he thinks she’s the right person for the job it may not matter.”

