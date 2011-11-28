VIDEO: Wife Of Syracuse Coach Believes He Sexually Abused Children

This morning, ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” aired a recording from a 2002 phone conversation between Bobby Davis and Laurie Fine, the wife of Syracuse basketball associate head coach Bernie Fine. Davis has accused Bernie Fine of long-term sexual abuse from when Davis was a child.



During the conversation, Laurie Fine says she knew “everything that went on with [Bernie Fine]” and that “Bernie has issues.” She later told Davis that he “trusted somebody [he] shouldn’t have trusted.”

When Davis asks Laurie Fine if he was the only child that was abused, Laurie said “No. I think there might have been others but it was geared to, there was something about you.”

Laurie also says in the conversation that she confronted Bernie about her conversations with Davis, but that Bernie “thinks he’s above the law.”

