A Bengals Wide Receiver Threw A 73-Yard Touchdown Pass On The First Play Of The Game

The Bengals had a surprise for the Redskins when they unleashed the Wildcat offence on the first play from scrimmage today. Quarterback Andy Dalton lined up at wide receiver and wide receiver Mahamed Sanu lined up in the shotgun. The Skins sensing a run, crowded the line of scrimmage and that left a wide open AJ Green for a 73-yard touchdown…



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.