Bench Clearing Brawl Erupts Between Dodgers And Padres

During tonight’s game between the Dodgers and Padres, Zack Greinke hit Carlos Quentin with a pitch leading to a bench-clearing brawl that took a while to get settle.



After Greinke hit Quentin, the Padres outfielder immediately took exception to the pitch and took a couple of steps towards Greinke. The Dodgers pitcher then appeared to say something to Quentin which prompted Quentin to charge the mound.

Both players were ejected along with Dodgers third baseman Jerry Hairston, who later charged at the Padres dugout, and Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp, who also had to be restrained from going after Padres players after the brawl had subsided. Here’s the video (via Fox Sports)…

