Ben Roethlisberger's Houdini-Inspired Touchdown Is The Play Of The Day

Ben Roethlisberger will never have big passing stats like Peyton Manning or Tom Brady. But what Big Ben does offer is an incredible ability to make plays. And this touchdown, which tied the score against the Cowboys just before halftime, is just typical Roethlisberger.



Note how many chances the Cowboys have to bring Roethlisberger down. And note just how long he holds onto the ball. It is not typically recommended, but if a quarterback can do it, eventually somebody will be open…

