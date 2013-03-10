Belmont Earns Trip To NCAA Tournament With Last-Second Basket

March Madness is upon us and some of the smaller conferences are already finishing up their conference tournaments to determine automatic qualifiers for the NCAA tournament.



One of the first was the Ohio Valley Conference tournament which went into overtime. That’s when Kerron Johnson sank an old fashioned 15-foot jump shot with less than a second remaining to give Belmont their third straight bid to the Big Dance (video via ESPN2)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.