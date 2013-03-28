This Behind-The-Back Shot May Be The Tennis Shot Of The Year

It’s only March, but you will have a hard time finding a better tennis shot this year than this behind-the-back, no-look winner by Agnieszka Radwanska.



The shot came after a ball that appeared to be heading up the line, hit the net and went behind Radwanska. Instincts took over and Radwanska punched at the ball before it ever even hit the ground. Be sure to watch the reaction from her opponent, who looks genuinely angry at her misfortune:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.