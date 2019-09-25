2 bears had a vicious fight in the middle of a Canadian highway while a wolf watched in the distance

Facebook/Cari McGillivray Grizzly bears were filmed fighting on a Canadian highway.

Video footage shows two grizzly bears in a violent fight as a wolf in the background looks on.

The fight was on a highway in northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

Cari McGillivray took the video and shared it on her Facebook page on Friday.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Two grizzly bears were caught in a dramatic fight in the middle of a highway in Canada while a wolf watched them from a distance.

It’s unclear what sparked the fight, but the clip starts with the two bears growling at each other on the side of the road. Cari McGillivray recorded the footage and posted it on her Facebook page on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php

The fight escalates, and both animals stand up on their hind legs in the middle of the road, pushing and biting each other.

McGillivray said the encounter took place along Highway 37 in British Columbia, not far from the town of Stewart, next to the border with Alaska.

Google Maps The person who posted the video said the fight took place on British Columbia’s Highway 37, also known as the Stewart-Cassiar highway, between Stewart and Meziadin Junction.

At one point, a wolf can be seen walking on the road in the background, watching the encounter.

The bears then run away, off camera, chasing each other. The wolf wanders off.



Read more:

What to do – and what not to do – if you’re attacked by a bear



McGillivray said in the comments on the video that she was on the highway between Stewart and Meziadin Junction.

It had been shared over 60,000 times and received over 70 comments as of Tuesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.