A bear chased a skier down a mountain, and one horrified onlooker captured video from the ski lift

- Visitors to a ski resort in Transylvania, Romania, watched in horror as a bear chased a skier down the one of the mountain’s trails.
- One onlooker caught footage of the terrifying scene from the ski lift.
- Eventually, the skier escaped by throwing his bag to distract the bear, per ABC News.
- Check out a clip of the stunning scene below:
