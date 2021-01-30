A bear chased a skier down a mountain, and one horrified onlooker captured video from the ski lift

Meredith Cash
Go-fun-the-world/YouTubeEventually, the skier escaped by throwing his bag to distract the bear.
  • Visitors to a ski resort in Transylvania, Romania, watched in horror as a bear chased a skier down the one of the mountain’s trails.
  • One onlooker caught footage of the terrifying scene from the ski lift.
  • Eventually, the skier escaped by throwing his bag to distract the bear, per ABC News.
  • Check out a clip of the stunning scene below:
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.