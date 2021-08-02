Video from shocked shoppers shows a bear strolling through a Los Angeles supermarket

A bear stunned shoppers when it walked into a California supermarket Saturday. CBS Los Angeles

Maybe he was looking for some porridge.

A bear stunned shoppers when it waltzed into a California supermarket over the weekend and strolled around the store, video shows.

The animal roamed around a Ralphs grocery store in the Porter Ranch suburb of Los Angeles Saturday, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Video posted to Instagram by actress Tischa Campbell shows the bear moseying around the store aisles.

“OK, I am in my local Ralphs and this happened,” Campbell said in the video before showing footage of the bear. “Now, I gotta’ leave … I’m running for it.”

A post shared by Tisha Campbell (@tishacampbellmartin)

Once Campbell got safely into her car she said into the video, “I don’t know what the f— is going on right now – it’s not like I am in a secluded area.”

The Department of Fish and Wildlife ultimately tranquilized the 120-pound (54kg) bear and relocated it, CBS Los Angeles reported.

No injuries were reported.