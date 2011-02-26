VIDEO: Baytex CEO Talks About C-suite Involvement In IR

Anthony Marino, president and CEO of Baytex Energy Corp, won best IR by a CEO (mid-cap) at the IR Magazine Canada Awards 2011.



In this video, recorded at the awards gala on February 2 in Toronto, Marino discusses the C-suite’s involvement in IR and highlights of Baytex’s IR program during 2010.

Baytex was also nominated for the grand prix, best IR by a CFO and most progress in IR.



