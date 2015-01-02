Baylor Threw A Long Touchdown Pass To A 390-Pound Offensive Lineman

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images The world of sports is off to a fun start in 2015.

Baylor University pulled out the trickiest of trick plays in the Cotton Bowl, throwing a touchdown pass to a 390-pound offensive lineman.

It is not unusual to see an offensive lineman catch a touchdown pass. But, it is very unusual to see one from the 19-yard line and it is unheard of to see one to a player like offensive guard LaQuan McGowan who is 6-foot-7, 390 pounds.





Here is another view.What is even more amazing about this play was that Baylor didn’t even do anything sneaky. They lined McGowan up wide.

They even changed his number from his typical no. 60 to no. 80, a wide receiver’s number.

