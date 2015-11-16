Video appears to show the moment shots broke out at the Bataclan

A video has emerged appearing to show the moment gunshots broke out at Paris’ Bataclan concert venue on Friday night.

At least seven attackers carried out bombings and shooting attacks across Paris on Friday, killing at least 129 people and injuring more than 300.

Paris’ prosecutor said 89 people were killed at the Bataclan, where the US band Eagles of Death Metal were performing.

The terrorist group ISIS (also known as the Islamic State) has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

One survivor described the moment of doom to the AFP: “It was horrible, dreadful to feel so trapped — there was a bloodbath unfolding. They were killing everyone.”

WARNING: The video, which is below, may be disturbing to some readers.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

