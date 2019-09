A wise man once said that baseball is a simple game. You throw the ball. You catch the ball. You hit the ball. But when players struggle with the throwing part, hilarity ensues as demonstrated by Barry Zito (first) and Tyler Flowers (below)…



Barry Zito’s oops pitch…

Tyler Flowers throws the ball backwards…

