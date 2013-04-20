Baseball Fans Across The Country Celebrated The End Of The Boston Bombing Manhunt

Last night we saw Mets fans erupt in cheers and chants of “USA! USA!” when it was announced that the second Boston Marathon bombing suspect had been caught. Now, Major League Baseball has put together a video of the reactions from across the country.



During the early games, there were standing ovations, thunderous applause, and celebrations. During the games that started after news of the arrest broke, there were more renditions of the Fenway Park staple, “Sweet Caroline.”

But the best celebration will come later today when the Red Sox take the field for the first time since Monday’s attack. Until then, here was the reaction from last night…

Your browser does not support iframes.

