Heroic baseball fan takes home run to the gut in order to save beers

Rob Carr/Getty Images With the world’s best baseball players on the field, the play of the night came from a fan in the outfield who refused to spill his beers.

The Washington Nationals hosted the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night.

In the second inning, Astros outfielder opened up the scoring with a two-run home run to left field.

A fan had the chance to catch the home run, but instead took the ball straight to the chest in order to preserve the two beers he was holding.

On Twitter, fans immediately heralded the fan as a hero.

A fan sitting in the first row of the outfield stands at Nationals Park on Sunday night made the best defensive play of the World Series thus far, taking a home run to the chest in order to protect the two beers he was double-fisting.

The viral moment took place in the second inning, when Astros outfielder Yordan Alverez opened up the scoring with a two-run home run over the wall in left field.

Standing just over the top of the wall was a Nationals fan in a grey shirt, who was carrying a Bud Light tall boy in each hand. Rather than drop one or both of his beers in an attempt to make a catch on the home run ball, the fan braced for impact, taking the Alverez dinger to the chest and preserving every drop of his beverages.

What a legend ???? This fan was double fisting with 2 beers and took Yordan's home run ball to the gut! pic.twitter.com/9Tfi8uiyhy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2019

On Twitter, fans immediately recognised the fans heroism, and applauded him for his effort.

Catch a World Series home run or drop a beer? I think this guy has his priorities straight. pic.twitter.com/JuVpWxXLOO — Corbet Sandvick (@sandvick94) October 28, 2019

When your hands are full of beer, you catch the home run ball with your chest pic.twitter.com/twC1Bf7AIB — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) October 28, 2019

Nationals fan holding two beers and absorbed Alvarez’s HR missile into your gut, got the ball, didn’t spill a drop – you are my spirit animal — Scott G. Patterson (@ScottGPatterson) October 28, 2019

He held onto both Bud Light cans as the home run hit him in the chest. pic.twitter.com/7X5b0CNAEG — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 28, 2019

Sorry Mr Trump, the guy with two beers who let the home run hit him in the chest in your presence has passed the feat of strength and is now president — Luke Zimmermann (@lukezim) October 28, 2019

Here's to you, guy who took a World Series home run to the gut so he didn't drop either of the beers he was double fisting pic.twitter.com/1bNnC7TBQp — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) October 28, 2019

After the home run, reporter Victoria Sanchez caught up with the fan, Jeff Adams, and asked him about his viral moment.

Look who I found! Jeff Adams of DC took a #WorldSeries ball to the chest and thanks his lucky 15-year-old hat for the ball and for not dropping his beer. #FINISHTHEFIGHT @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/Is9gUGXJFI — Victoria Sanchez (@VictoriaSanchez) October 28, 2019

After tonight, the World Series will return to Houston to decide a champion for the 2019 season.

Should the Nationals find themselves in dire need of a backup catcher, I have a guy in mind.

