Charles Barkley has professed his undying love for karaoke plenty of times in the past.



This recent performance from a North Carolina charity event is probably Barkley’s best ever.

Watch as Sir Charles butchers Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road” before the Boyz themselves get up on stage to save him (via CBS Sports).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

